Futuristic Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 78.74% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 265.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 31.50 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Futuristic Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.08 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.08 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.07
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.02 0.00
Other Income 0.07 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Interest 0.01 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Tax -0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

