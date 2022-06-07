Futuristic Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 78.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 78.74% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 265.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 31.50 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)