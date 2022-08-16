 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Futuristic Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 73.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 73.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 505.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 31.65 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.60% over the last 12 months.

Futuristic Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.03 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.03 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.04 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.08 0.00
Other Income 0.05 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.03 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.03 0.01
Tax -- -0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Futuristic Sol #Futuristic Solutions #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:06 pm
