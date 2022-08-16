Futuristic Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 73.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 73.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 505.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 31.65 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.60% over the last 12 months.