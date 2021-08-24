Futuristic Sol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 25.7% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 246.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Futuristic Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 23.55 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)