Futuristic Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 84.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 84.77% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 30.80 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 12 months.