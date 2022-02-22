Futuristic Sol Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 41.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 41.82% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 327.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 35.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)