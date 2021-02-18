Futuristic Sol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 3.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 97.8% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 23.70 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.84% returns over the last 6 months