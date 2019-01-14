Futuristic Sol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 14220.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2018 up 14220.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 440.82% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 up 690.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Futuristic Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 38.05 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)