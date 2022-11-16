Futuristic Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 5.35% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 67.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Futuristic Sec shares closed at 7.91 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.02% over the last 12 months.