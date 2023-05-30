Futuristic Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 8.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 262.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Futuristic Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Futuristic Sec shares closed at 18.12 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 12 months.