Futuristic Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 7.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 3710% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Futuristic Sec shares closed at 18.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.95% returns over the last 6 months and 80.25% over the last 12 months.