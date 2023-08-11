English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Futuristic Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 7.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 3710% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Futuristic Sec shares closed at 18.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.95% returns over the last 6 months and 80.25% over the last 12 months.

    Futuristic Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.010.00
    Other Income0.020.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.010.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.010.00
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.000.00
    Equity Share Capital1.951.951.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.390.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.390.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Futuristic Sec #Futuristic Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!