Futuristic Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 48.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 48.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 560% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Futuristic Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Futuristic Sec shares closed at 11.90 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)