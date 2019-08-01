Future Supply Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore in June 2019 up 31.12% from Rs. 227.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2019 down 81.12% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.50 crore in June 2019 up 77.43% from Rs. 32.97 crore in June 2018.

Future Supply EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.48 in June 2018.

Future Supply shares closed at 526.10 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.90% returns over the last 6 months and -18.78% over the last 12 months.