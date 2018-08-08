Future Supply standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 227.91 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 227.91 222.40 151.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 227.91 222.40 151.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.56 20.53 16.89 Depreciation 7.47 6.50 4.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 175.04 169.93 110.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.85 25.43 19.46 Other Income 0.65 0.31 0.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.50 25.75 19.68 Interest 1.80 2.15 0.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.70 23.60 19.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.70 23.60 19.34 Tax 5.75 5.81 6.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.95 17.79 13.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.95 17.79 13.04 Equity Share Capital 40.06 40.06 40.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 4.44 -- Diluted EPS 4.48 4.44 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 4.44 -- Diluted EPS 4.48 4.44 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited