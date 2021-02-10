Future Supply Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore, down 59.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore in December 2020 down 59.02% from Rs. 283.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2020 up 2.12% from Rs. 42.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.89 crore in December 2020 down 68.46% from Rs. 75.74 crore in December 2019.

Future Supply shares closed at 98.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.60% returns over the last 6 months and -77.82% over the last 12 months.