Future Supply Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 332.60 crore, up 70.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.60 crore in December 2018 up 70.41% from Rs. 195.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2018 up 21.37% from Rs. 16.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.17 crore in December 2018 up 7.99% from Rs. 34.42 crore in December 2017.

Future Supply EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2017.

Future Supply shares closed at 631.05 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.