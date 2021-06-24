Future Supply Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.21 crore, down 38.97% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Supply Chain Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.21 crore in March 2021 down 38.97% from Rs. 246.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2021 down 29.7% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2021 down 39.52% from Rs. 73.84 crore in March 2020.
Future Supply shares closed at 98.95 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -36.00% over the last 12 months.
|Future Supply Chain Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.21
|116.03
|246.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.21
|116.03
|246.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.80
|74.25
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.26
|19.82
|12.33
|Depreciation
|39.74
|40.48
|44.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.85
|14.43
|167.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-32.96
|21.35
|Other Income
|5.37
|16.37
|7.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.92
|-16.59
|29.04
|Interest
|23.84
|24.69
|25.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.92
|-41.28
|3.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-18.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.92
|-41.28
|-14.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.92
|-41.28
|-14.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.92
|-41.28
|-14.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.92
|-41.28
|-14.59
|Equity Share Capital
|43.88
|43.88
|43.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-9.41
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-9.41
|-3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-9.41
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-9.41
|-3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited