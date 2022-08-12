 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Supply Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Supply Chain Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 128.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 103.28% from Rs. 22.57 crore in June 2021.

Future Supply shares closed at 28.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.

Future Supply Chain Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.04 133.85 128.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.04 133.85 128.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.35 -- 79.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.86 17.11 18.84
Depreciation 14.18 18.86 42.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.23 85.18 14.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.58 12.70 -26.73
Other Income 10.66 50.52 7.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.92 63.22 -19.71
Interest 15.10 15.35 22.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.02 47.87 -42.61
Exceptional Items -- -672.09 --
P/L Before Tax -30.02 -624.22 -42.61
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.02 -624.22 -42.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.02 -624.22 -42.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -30.02 -624.22 -42.61
Equity Share Capital 43.88 43.88 43.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -184.20 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.84 -142.24 -9.71
Diluted EPS -6.84 -142.24 -9.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.84 -142.24 -9.71
Diluted EPS -6.84 -142.24 -9.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
