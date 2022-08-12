Future Supply Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 128.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 103.28% from Rs. 22.57 crore in June 2021.

Future Supply shares closed at 28.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.