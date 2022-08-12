Future Supply Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Supply Chain Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 down 48.03% from Rs. 128.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2022 up 29.55% from Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 103.28% from Rs. 22.57 crore in June 2021.
Future Supply shares closed at 28.15 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.
|Future Supply Chain Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.04
|133.85
|128.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.04
|133.85
|128.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.35
|--
|79.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.86
|17.11
|18.84
|Depreciation
|14.18
|18.86
|42.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.23
|85.18
|14.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.58
|12.70
|-26.73
|Other Income
|10.66
|50.52
|7.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.92
|63.22
|-19.71
|Interest
|15.10
|15.35
|22.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.02
|47.87
|-42.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-672.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.02
|-624.22
|-42.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.02
|-624.22
|-42.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.02
|-624.22
|-42.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.02
|-624.22
|-42.61
|Equity Share Capital
|43.88
|43.88
|43.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|-184.20
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.84
|-142.24
|-9.71
|Diluted EPS
|-6.84
|-142.24
|-9.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.84
|-142.24
|-9.71
|Diluted EPS
|-6.84
|-142.24
|-9.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
