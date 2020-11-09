172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|future-supply-chain-solutions-reports-q2-net-loss-of-rs-68-75-crore-6090811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Future Supply Chain Solutions reports Q2 net loss of Rs 68.75 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.73 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future Supply Chain Solutions on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.75 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 on account of lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.73 crore for the same period a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 106.93 crore, down 65.93 percent as against Rs 313.90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Close

Future Supply Chain said COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed throughout the country had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020.

Future Supply Chain is a supply chain and logistics company in India.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Business #Future Supply Chain Solutions #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.