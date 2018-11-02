Future Supply Chain Solutions Q2 net rises 5% to Rs 21 crore

Future Supply Chain Solutions on Friday reported 4.82 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 21.27 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.29 crore for the same period a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 277 crore, up 30.04 percent as against Rs 213.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions were trading 1.55 percent higher at Rs 650 apiece on BSE.