Future Supply Chain Solutions Q1 net profit up 37% to Rs 18 cr

Future Supply Chain Solutions has reported a 37.7 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 17.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13 crore for the same period a year ago, Future Supply Chain Solutions said in a statement.

The standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 227.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 152 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Future Supply Chain Solutions MD Mayur Toshniwal said: "I am pleased to report a strong start to FY19 with Q1 revenue from operations growing significantly at around 50 per cent year on year."

This is a culmination of strong growth from the anchor customer and increased traction from non-anchor customers.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions were today trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 640 per scrip on the BSE.