Future Retail Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,396.60 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,396.60 crore in March 2019 up 17.97% from Rs. 4,574.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.17 crore in March 2019 up 143.82% from Rs. 463.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.82 crore in March 2019 up 45.05% from Rs. 204.63 crore in March 2018.

Future Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2018.

Future Retail shares closed at 440.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.20% over the last 12 months.