Future Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,486.30 crore, down 71.03% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,486.30 crore in December 2020 down 71.03% from Rs. 5,129.73 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 841.13 crore in December 2020 down 592.67% from Rs. 170.73 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 90.44 crore in December 2020 down 112.72% from Rs. 711.12 crore in December 2019.
Future Retail shares closed at 73.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -78.53% over the last 12 months.
|Future Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,486.30
|1,417.28
|5,129.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,486.30
|1,417.28
|5,129.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|846.69
|618.48
|3,581.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|302.53
|457.27
|74.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|162.20
|93.96
|234.11
|Depreciation
|353.94
|363.34
|271.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|292.16
|262.12
|543.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-471.22
|-377.89
|424.89
|Other Income
|26.84
|46.85
|14.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-444.38
|-331.04
|439.67
|Interest
|396.75
|354.64
|268.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-841.13
|-685.68
|170.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-841.13
|-685.68
|170.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-841.13
|-685.68
|170.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-841.13
|-685.68
|170.73
|Equity Share Capital
|108.46
|108.46
|100.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.51
|-12.65
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-15.51
|-12.65
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.51
|-12.65
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-15.51
|-12.65
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited