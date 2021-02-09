Future Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,486.30 crore, down 71.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,486.30 crore in December 2020 down 71.03% from Rs. 5,129.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 841.13 crore in December 2020 down 592.67% from Rs. 170.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 90.44 crore in December 2020 down 112.72% from Rs. 711.12 crore in December 2019.

Future Retail shares closed at 73.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.84% returns over the last 6 months and -78.53% over the last 12 months.