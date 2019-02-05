Future Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,301.07 crore, up 12.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,301.07 crore in December 2018 up 12.95% from Rs. 4,693.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.43 crore in December 2018 up 9.99% from Rs. 183.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.03 crore in December 2018 up 30.07% from Rs. 217.60 crore in December 2017.

Future Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.70 in December 2017.

Future Retail shares closed at 445.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.36% over the last 12 months.