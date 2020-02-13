App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Retail Q3 net profit down 16.7% to Rs 164.56cr

Total income fell 3.07 per cent to Rs 5,208.89 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 5,374.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 164.56 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 197.60 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were 2.58 per cent lower at Rs 5,042.46 crore as compared with Rs 5,176.52 crore a year ago.

Future Retail has a network of 1,500 stores in over 400 cities. Its hypermarket and supermarket business is led by Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GEN NXT, HyperCity, Foodhall, fbb, Food Bazaar, Easyday Club and Heritage Fresh.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd on Thursday closed 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 377.10 on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Future Retail Ltd #Results

