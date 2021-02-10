MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Future Retail Q3 loss at Rs 846.92 crore, revenue down 71% to Rs 1,506.87 crore

Expenses of FRL, which operates retail stores such as Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, were at Rs 2,391.43 crore as against Rs 5,042.46 crore, down 52.6 percent.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future Retail Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 846.92 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic during the quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 71 percent to Rs 1,506.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,193.19 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal. "COVID 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the business operations and the financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2020, Future Retail said in a statement.

Expenses of FRL, which operates retail stores such as Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, were at Rs 2,391.43 crore as against Rs 5,042.46 crore, down 52.6 percent.

"The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic environment being uncertain may affect the underlying assumptions and estimates used to prepare the company's financial results, whereby actual outcome may differ from those assumptions and estimates considered as at the date of approval of these financial results, the company said.

FRL, whose board in August last year approved the amalgamation of FRL along with other group companies with Future Enterprises Limited to facilitate Rs 24,713 crore deal to sell the retail and wholesale businesses to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-to-chemical conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, said it will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. Shares of Future Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 80.50 on BSE, up 9.97 percent from the previous close.

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd, which own Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Future Retail Ltd #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.