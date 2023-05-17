English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Future Market Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore in March 2023 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.02 crore in March 2023 down 221.8% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 179.4% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

    Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.

    Future Market Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.7420.6622.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.7420.6622.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.15----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.381.701.93
    Depreciation3.834.264.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.367.1514.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.987.561.49
    Other Income2.871.700.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.119.262.06
    Interest4.075.515.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.193.74-3.86
    Exceptional Items-20.91----
    P/L Before Tax-34.103.74-3.86
    Tax7.92-0.039.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.023.77-13.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.023.77-13.06
    Equity Share Capital57.5457.5457.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.300.66-2.27
    Diluted EPS-7.300.66-2.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.300.66-2.27
    Diluted EPS-7.300.66-2.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Future Market #Future Market Networks #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm