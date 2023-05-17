Future Market Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore in March 2023 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.02 crore in March 2023 down 221.8% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 179.4% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.