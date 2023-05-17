Future Market Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore in March 2023 up 7.54% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.02 crore in March 2023 down 221.8% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 179.4% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.
Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.74
|20.66
|22.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.74
|20.66
|22.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.15
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|1.70
|1.93
|Depreciation
|3.83
|4.26
|4.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.36
|7.15
|14.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.98
|7.56
|1.49
|Other Income
|2.87
|1.70
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.11
|9.26
|2.06
|Interest
|4.07
|5.51
|5.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.19
|3.74
|-3.86
|Exceptional Items
|-20.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.10
|3.74
|-3.86
|Tax
|7.92
|-0.03
|9.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.02
|3.77
|-13.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.02
|3.77
|-13.06
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|0.66
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|0.66
|-2.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|0.66
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|0.66
|-2.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited