Future Market Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in March 2020 up 5.85% from Rs. 28.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2020 down 20.94% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2020 up 77.85% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2019.

Future Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2019.

Future Market shares closed at 26.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -26.92% over the last 12 months.