Future Market Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.31 crore, up 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.31 crore in March 2019 up 24.99% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2019 up 84.44% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2019 down 19.76% from Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2018.

Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Future Market shares closed at 39.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and -67.95% over the last 12 months.