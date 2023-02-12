Future Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.66 20.72 21.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.66 20.72 21.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.70 1.64 1.84 Depreciation 4.26 4.26 4.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.15 8.08 16.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.56 6.75 -0.85 Other Income 1.70 0.86 1.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.26 7.61 0.57 Interest 5.51 4.85 5.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.74 2.76 -5.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.74 2.76 -5.23 Tax -0.03 0.84 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.77 1.92 -5.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.77 1.92 -5.32 Equity Share Capital 57.54 57.54 57.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 0.33 -0.93 Diluted EPS 0.66 0.33 -0.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 0.33 -0.93 Diluted EPS 0.66 0.33 -0.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited