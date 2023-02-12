 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore in December 2022 down 4.45% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 170.85% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 170.94% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.
Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021. Future Market shares closed at 5.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.26% over the last 12 months.
Future Market Networks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.6620.7221.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.6620.7221.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.701.641.84
Depreciation4.264.264.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.158.0816.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.566.75-0.85
Other Income1.700.861.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.267.610.57
Interest5.514.855.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.742.76-5.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.742.76-5.23
Tax-0.030.840.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.771.92-5.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.771.92-5.32
Equity Share Capital57.5457.5457.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.33-0.93
Diluted EPS0.660.33-0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.33-0.93
Diluted EPS0.660.33-0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

