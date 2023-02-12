Future Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore in December 2022 down 4.45% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 170.85% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 170.94% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.
Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.
|Future Market shares closed at 5.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.26% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.66
|20.72
|21.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.66
|20.72
|21.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.64
|1.84
|Depreciation
|4.26
|4.26
|4.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.15
|8.08
|16.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.56
|6.75
|-0.85
|Other Income
|1.70
|0.86
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.26
|7.61
|0.57
|Interest
|5.51
|4.85
|5.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.74
|2.76
|-5.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.74
|2.76
|-5.23
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.84
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.77
|1.92
|-5.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.77
|1.92
|-5.32
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.33
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.33
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.33
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.33
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited