Future Market Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2020 down 47.9% from Rs. 31.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 200.98% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020 down 62.86% from Rs. 25.15 crore in December 2019.

Future Market shares closed at 19.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.07% over the last 12 months.