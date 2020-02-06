Future Market Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.11 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.11 crore in December 2019 up 16.83% from Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2019 up 97.49% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.15 crore in December 2019 up 99.92% from Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2018.

Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2018.

Future Market shares closed at 24.95 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -44.92% over the last 12 months.