Future Market Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore, up 34.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore in December 2018 up 34.71% from Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 down 72.82% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2018 down 34.48% from Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2017.

Future Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2017.

Future Market shares closed at 50.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.21% returns over the last 6 months and -62.83% over the last 12 months.