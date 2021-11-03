Future Market Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore in September 2021 up 17.58% from Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 100.41% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2021 up 33.79% from Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2020.

Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 8.65 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -44.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.55% over the last 12 months.