Future Market Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.29% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 up 66.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.
Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.22
|22.07
|23.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.22
|22.07
|23.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.15
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|2.08
|2.02
|Depreciation
|4.46
|4.44
|4.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.66
|7.36
|14.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.93
|8.20
|2.36
|Other Income
|2.30
|1.66
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.22
|9.86
|2.83
|Interest
|4.39
|5.72
|6.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.83
|4.15
|-3.28
|Exceptional Items
|-20.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.08
|4.15
|-3.28
|Tax
|9.06
|0.01
|9.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.14
|4.13
|-12.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.14
|4.13
|-12.67
|Minority Interest
|0.70
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.78
|0.25
|0.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.65
|4.27
|-12.15
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|0.74
|-2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|0.74
|-2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|0.74
|-2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|0.74
|-2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited