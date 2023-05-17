Future Market Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.29% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 up 66.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

    Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.

    Future Market Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2222.0723.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.2222.0723.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.15----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.032.082.02
    Depreciation4.464.444.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.667.3614.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.938.202.36
    Other Income2.301.660.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.229.862.83
    Interest4.395.726.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.834.15-3.28
    Exceptional Items-20.91----
    P/L Before Tax-17.084.15-3.28
    Tax9.060.019.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.144.13-12.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.144.13-12.67
    Minority Interest0.70-0.11-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.780.250.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.654.27-12.15
    Equity Share Capital57.5457.5457.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.760.74-2.11
    Diluted EPS-3.760.74-2.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.760.74-2.11
    Diluted EPS-3.760.74-2.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:06 pm