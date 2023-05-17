Future Market Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2023 down 78.29% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 up 66.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

Future Market shares closed at 5.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.