Future Market Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore in March 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022 down 47.77% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 380.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Future Market shares closed at 5.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.27% returns over the last 6 months and -64.93% over the last 12 months.

Future Market Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.42 22.94 23.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.42 22.94 23.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.02 1.97 1.52
Depreciation 4.77 4.60 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.27 31.60 25.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.36 -15.23 -8.93
Other Income 0.47 1.30 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 -13.94 -7.76
Interest 6.11 6.00 5.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.28 -19.94 -12.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.28 -19.94 -12.86
Tax 9.39 0.73 -5.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.67 -20.67 -7.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.67 -20.67 -7.72
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.02 -0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.61 0.16 -0.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.15 -20.52 -8.22
Equity Share Capital 57.54 57.54 57.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -3.57 -1.43
Diluted EPS -2.11 -3.57 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -3.57 -1.43
Diluted EPS -2.11 -3.57 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
