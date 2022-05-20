Future Market Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore in March 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022 down 47.77% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 380.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Future Market shares closed at 5.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.27% returns over the last 6 months and -64.93% over the last 12 months.