Future Market Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.42 crore in March 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022 down 47.77% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 380.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.
Future Market shares closed at 5.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.27% returns over the last 6 months and -64.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Market Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.42
|22.94
|23.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.42
|22.94
|23.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|1.97
|1.52
|Depreciation
|4.77
|4.60
|5.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|31.60
|25.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|-15.23
|-8.93
|Other Income
|0.47
|1.30
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.83
|-13.94
|-7.76
|Interest
|6.11
|6.00
|5.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-19.94
|-12.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.28
|-19.94
|-12.86
|Tax
|9.39
|0.73
|-5.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.67
|-20.67
|-7.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.67
|-20.67
|-7.72
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.61
|0.16
|-0.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.15
|-20.52
|-8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-3.57
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-3.57
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-3.57
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-3.57
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited