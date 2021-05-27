Future Market Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore, down 26.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore in March 2021 down 26.15% from Rs. 31.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021 down 386.36% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021 down 111.77% from Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 14.50 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.