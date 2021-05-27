Future Market Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore, down 26.15% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore in March 2021 down 26.15% from Rs. 31.41 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021 down 386.36% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021 down 111.77% from Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2020.
Future Market shares closed at 14.50 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.20
|17.44
|31.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.20
|17.44
|31.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.25
|1.66
|Depreciation
|5.05
|8.98
|14.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.53
|7.45
|18.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.93
|-0.24
|-2.79
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.40
|11.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.76
|1.16
|8.86
|Interest
|5.09
|4.39
|5.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.86
|-3.22
|3.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.86
|-3.22
|3.38
|Tax
|-5.13
|-0.30
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.72
|-2.92
|3.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.72
|-2.92
|3.48
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.08
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.33
|0.01
|-0.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.22
|-2.99
|2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-0.48
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-0.48
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-0.48
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-0.48
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited