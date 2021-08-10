Future Market Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 71.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in June 2021 up 71.07% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021 up 136.27% from Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.72 crore in June 2021 up 160.34% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020.

Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 11.35 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -40.73% returns over the last 6 months and -52.11% over the last 12 months.