Future Market Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 120.8% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 up 253.1% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

Future Market Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.07 22.01 22.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.07 22.01 22.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.08 1.74 1.97
Depreciation 4.44 4.44 4.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.36 8.37 31.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.20 7.47 -15.23
Other Income 1.66 1.08 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.86 8.56 -13.94
Interest 5.72 5.05 6.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.15 3.51 -19.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.15 3.51 -19.94
Tax 0.01 0.87 0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.13 2.64 -20.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.13 2.64 -20.67
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.14 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.25 0.35 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.27 2.86 -20.52
Equity Share Capital 57.54 57.54 57.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.50 -3.57
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.50 -3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.50 -3.57
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.50 -3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited