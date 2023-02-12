Future Market Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 120.8% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 up 253.1% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.