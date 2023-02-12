English
    Future Market Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 120.8% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 up 253.1% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

    Future Market Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.0722.0122.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.0722.0122.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.081.741.97
    Depreciation4.444.444.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.368.3731.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.207.47-15.23
    Other Income1.661.081.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.868.56-13.94
    Interest5.725.056.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.153.51-19.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.153.51-19.94
    Tax0.010.870.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.132.64-20.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.132.64-20.67
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.14-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.250.350.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.272.86-20.52
    Equity Share Capital57.5457.5457.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.50-3.57
    Diluted EPS0.740.50-3.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.50-3.57
    Diluted EPS0.740.50-3.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited