Future Market Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 120.8% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 up 253.1% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2021.

Future Market shares closed at 5.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.26% over the last 12 months.