Future Market Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, up 31.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in December 2021 up 31.52% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021 down 585.93% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021 down 192.11% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 9.40 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.92% over the last 12 months.