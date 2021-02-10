Future Market Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore in December 2020 down 46.21% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020 down 153.91% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020 down 63.26% from Rs. 27.60 crore in December 2019.

Future Market shares closed at 19.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.07% over the last 12 months.