Future Market Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.44 crore in December 2020 down 46.21% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020 down 153.91% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020 down 63.26% from Rs. 27.60 crore in December 2019.
Future Market shares closed at 19.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.07% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.44
|17.97
|32.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.44
|17.97
|32.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.01
|1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|0.96
|1.61
|Depreciation
|8.98
|12.01
|13.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.45
|9.10
|17.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-4.10
|-1.13
|Other Income
|1.40
|2.24
|15.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|-1.86
|14.18
|Interest
|4.39
|6.51
|8.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-8.37
|6.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.22
|-8.37
|6.17
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.76
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.92
|-7.61
|5.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.92
|-7.61
|5.12
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|0.06
|-0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.11
|0.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.99
|-7.66
|5.55
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.37
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.37
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.37
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.37
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited