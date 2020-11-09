172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|future-lifestyle-fashion-reports-q2-net-loss-of-rs-258-crore-6093511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Lifestyle Fashion reports Q2 net loss of Rs 258 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 257.80 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of sharp decline in total income.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 423.99 crore as against Rs 1,583.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses for the second quarter was at Rs 682.19 crore as compared with Rs 1,562.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Shares of the company settled 1.35 percent lower at Rs 72.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 05:35 pm

