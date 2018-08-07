Future Lifestyle Fashion Q1 net rises 20% to Rs 28 crore

Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd today reported a 20.3 percent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 28.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.52 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

The company's total income was up 23.02 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,276.79 crore as against Rs 1,037.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses were also up 23.16 percent to Rs 1,233.48 crore as against Rs 1,001.47 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of FLFL ended 1.09 percent down at Rs 429.15 apiece on the BSE.