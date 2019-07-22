Future Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,495.94 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,495.94 crore in June 2019 up 18.01% from Rs. 1,267.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.63 crore in June 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 28.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.56 crore in June 2019 up 132.68% from Rs. 112.41 crore in June 2018.

Future Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2018.

Future Life shares closed at 450.05 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.45% over the last 12 months.