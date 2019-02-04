Future Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.10 crore, up 35.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,616.10 crore in December 2018 up 35.92% from Rs. 1,188.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2018 up 46.29% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.75 crore in December 2018 up 38.91% from Rs. 115.72 crore in December 2017.

Future Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2017.

Future Life shares closed at 426.80 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 11.99% over the last 12 months.