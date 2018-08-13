Future Enterprises Q1 loss narrows to Rs 30 cr

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises today reported standalone net loss of Rs 30.35 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19. The loss is lower than Rs 45.46 crore it had recorded for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said in a BSE filing that its total income was Rs 1,023.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,045.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, part of total income, for the current period is not comparable with the corresponding earlier period, it said.

"Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was reported inclusive of excise duty. Goods and Service Tax (GST) was implemented with effect from July 1, 2017, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 is reported net of GST," FEL said.

Future Enterprises shares were trading 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 37.50 apiece on BSE.