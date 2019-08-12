Future Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,097.63 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,097.63 crore in June 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 1,017.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.82 crore in June 2019 up 57.76% from Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.18 crore in June 2019 up 16.8% from Rs. 286.97 crore in June 2018.

Future Ent shares closed at 23.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.52% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.